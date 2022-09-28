Left Menu

Gujarat businessman who barred his employees from doing AAP's publicity joins BJP

A diamond businessman from Gujarat, who barred his employees from canvassing for the Aam Aadmi Party AAP, has joined the ruling BJP ahead of the state Assembly polls due later this year.The Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP criticised the move, claiming the BJP was promoting curbs on the free will of citizens.Diamond businessman Dilip Dhapa from Surat was inducted into the BJP at the party headquarters Shree Kamalam on Tuesday evening.Gujarat BJP president C R Paatil shared a photo of Dhapas induction on his Twitter account.

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 28-09-2022 13:12 IST | Created: 28-09-2022 13:12 IST
Gujarat businessman who barred his employees from doing AAP's publicity joins BJP
  • Country:
  • India

A diamond businessman from Gujarat, who barred his employees from canvassing for the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), has joined the ruling BJP ahead of the state Assembly polls due later this year.

The Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP criticised the move, claiming the BJP was promoting curbs on the free will of citizens.

Diamond businessman Dilip Dhapa from Surat was inducted into the BJP at the party headquarters 'Shree Kamalam' on Tuesday evening.

Gujarat BJP president C R Paatil shared a photo of Dhapa's induction on his Twitter account. ''I welcome Surat-based diamond businessman Dilip Dhapa into the BJP at Shree Kamalam. He had barred his factory employees from doing publicity of revdi seller's party and also warned that anyone found doing so will be sacked from the job. He did this voluntarily,'' Paatil tweeted.

Notably, AAP national convener Kejriwal has offered a number of sops to the people of Gujarat if his party is voted the power. The BJP has called his poll promises as ''revdi'' or freebies.

AAP national joint general secretary Isudan Gadhvi attacked Paatil for showering praises on a person who wants to curb free will of people.

''In a democracy, people are free to choose a party they want to vote for. Do you want to turn Gujarat into a gunda-raj by felicitating someone who had snatched people's right to choose and also threatened to sack workers from their jobs?'' Gadhvi asked in a tweet.

''From where do you get such a low mentality? On one hand, you cannot give jobs to people. Now, under you, Gujaratis are losing their existing jobs,'' he claimed. It is time for Gujarati people to wake up, Gadhvi added.

Ahead of the Assembly elections, Kejriwal has announced several ''guarantees'' for the people of Gujarat, including free electricity up to 300 units per month, 10 lakh government jobs and unemployment allowance for youth.

TRENDING

1
CBI arrests Railway engineer in Rs 1 lakh bribery case; huge wealth seized during searches

CBI arrests Railway engineer in Rs 1 lakh bribery case; huge wealth seized d...

 India
2
Govt providing 3000 more places under Recognised Seasonal Employer Scheme

Govt providing 3000 more places under Recognised Seasonal Employer Scheme

 New Zealand
3
Health News Roundup: China reports 968 new COVID cases for Sept 26 vs 999 a day earlier; Biogen finalizes $900 million drug kickback settlement, U.S. says and more

Health News Roundup: China reports 968 new COVID cases for Sept 26 vs 999 a ...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: China reports 968 new COVID cases for Sept 26 vs 999 a day earlier; Prominent Chinese commentator urges COVID experts to 'speak out' and more

Health News Roundup: China reports 968 new COVID cases for Sept 26 vs 999 a ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022