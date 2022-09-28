Some looking at their political profit and loss: Naqvi attacks Cong over PFI ban

Senior BJP leader Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on Wednesday attacked the Congress over the Centre's decision to ban the Popular Front of India (PFI) for five years, saying it is unfortunate that some people are looking at their political profit and loss even in this.

The PFI, which has allegedly been involved in a series of violence and has ''links'' with global terror groups like ISIS, has been banned by the Centre along with its several associates for five years following the second round of crackdown against its leaders.

Reacting to the development, Naqvi said strict action has been taken against those ''acting as proxies of anti-India forces'' that were against democracy as part of a violent conspiracy.

''Amity and security of the country are our strength. This strength is what troubles anti-India forces. These forces that had made religion a protective shield and were plotting a conspiracy against the amity and security of the country,'' the former minority affairs minister said.

''It is unfortunate that some political parties and some people associated with various governments were giving protection to such forces. Such people are seen standing with such forces now,'' he said.

These are the same people that sometimes raise questions about the country's security, sometimes about surgical strikes and sometimes raise a hue and cry when terrorists are killed, Naqvi said.

When there is action against such organisations, these people are seen standing with such forces, he said, hitting out at Opposition parties, including the Congress.

The government has taken action with its commitment to security of the country and people but it is unfortunate that even in this, people are looking at their political profit and loss, Naqvi said.

The action taken by the government against forces acting as proxies for militant groups is in the interest of the country and people, he added.

The organisations which were also declared banned under the stringent anti-terror law UAPA include Rehab India Foundation (RIF), Campus Front of India (CF), All India Imams Council (AIIC), National Confederation of Human Rights Organisation (NCHRO), National Women's Front, Junior Front, Empower India Foundation and Rehab Foundation, Kerala.

More than 150 people allegedly linked with the PFI were detained or arrested in raids across seven states on Tuesday, five days after a similar pan-India crackdown against the 16-year-old group had led to the arrest of over a hundred of its activities and seizure of several dozen properties.

