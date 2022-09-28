RSS should have been banned before PFI: Lalu
RJD president Lalu Prasad on Wednesday called the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh a ''Hindu extremist organisation'' that deserved to be banned.
Prasad made the remark replying to queries from journalists about the Union Home Ministry's ban on Popular Front of India and several of its associates under a stringent anti-terror law.
''They keep raising the bogey of PFI. It is the RSS, which is all about Hindu extremism ('kattarpanth'), which deserves to be banned first," said the septuagenarian with characteristic candor.
Prasad, who is away in Delhi in connection with his party's organisational polls, reiterated that the 2024 Lok Sabha elections will see a ''wipe out'' ('safaya ho jayega') of the BJP, the political offshoot of the RSS, which is ruling at the Centre for the second consecutive term.
