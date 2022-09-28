Ban on PFI cannot be supported: Owaisi
AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Wednesday said though he always opposed the Popular Front of India's approach, the ban on the radical outfit cannot be supported.
The PFI, which has allegedly been involved in violence and has ''links'' with global terror groups like ISIS, was banned by the Centre on Wednesday along with its several associates for five years following a crackdown against its leaders.
''While I have always opposed PFI's approach and supported democratic approach, this ban on PFI cannot be supported,'' Owaisi said in a series of tweets.
''But a draconian ban of this kind is dangerous as it is a ban on any Muslim who wishes to speak his mind. The way India's electoral autarky is approaching fascism, every Muslim youth will now be arrested with a PFI pamphlet under India's black law, UAPA,'' he tweeted.
