Left Menu

RSS should have been banned before PFI: Lalu

There will be more meetings as the situation evolves, he said.The RJD supremo also frowned upon many BJP leaders raising questions as to why photographs of the meeting with Gandhi were not released, and whether Nitish and he returned after a long wait, without having met her.We had gone to meet a lady in her chamber.

PTI | Patna | Updated: 28-09-2022 15:02 IST | Created: 28-09-2022 14:58 IST
RSS should have been banned before PFI: Lalu
RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

RJD president Lalu Prasad on Wednesday called the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh a ''Hindu extremist organisation'' that deserved to be banned.

Prasad made the remark replying to queries from journalists about the Union Home Ministry's ban on Popular Front of India and several of its associates under a stringent anti-terror law.

''They keep raising the bogey of PFI. It is the RSS, which is all about Hindu extremism ('kattarpanth'), which deserves to be banned first," said the septuagenarian with characteristic candor.

Prasad, who is away in Delhi in connection with his party's organisational polls, reiterated that the 2024 Lok Sabha elections will see a ''wipe out'' ('safaya ho jayega') of the BJP, the political offshoot of the RSS, which is ruling at the Centre for the second consecutive term.

The ailing RJD chief replied with an emphatic ''bilkul'' (of course) when asked whether he hoped that his son Tejashwi Yadav, currently the deputy CM of Bihar, will one day rule the state.

However, the staunch loyalist of Congress chief Sonia Gandhi gave a guarded response when asked if he foresaw a situation where Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar will ''run the country'' ('desh ko sambhalenge').

'''Sab log mil kar sambhalenge' (we all will run the show together)," said Prasad, who along with Kumar, had met Gandhi on Sunday.

''We had fruitful talks with Sonia Gandhi. There will be more meetings as the situation evolves," he said.

The RJD supremo also frowned upon many BJP leaders raising questions as to why photographs of the meeting with Gandhi were not released, and whether Nitish and he returned after a long wait, without having met her.

''We had gone to meet a lady in her chamber. Was it a photo session? We must have spoken for an hour or so and they claim there was no meeting," the former Bihar CM said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
CBI arrests Railway engineer in Rs 1 lakh bribery case; huge wealth seized during searches

CBI arrests Railway engineer in Rs 1 lakh bribery case; huge wealth seized d...

 India
2
Govt providing 3000 more places under Recognised Seasonal Employer Scheme

Govt providing 3000 more places under Recognised Seasonal Employer Scheme

 New Zealand
3
Health News Roundup: China reports 968 new COVID cases for Sept 26 vs 999 a day earlier; Biogen finalizes $900 million drug kickback settlement, U.S. says and more

Health News Roundup: China reports 968 new COVID cases for Sept 26 vs 999 a ...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: China reports 968 new COVID cases for Sept 26 vs 999 a day earlier; Prominent Chinese commentator urges COVID experts to 'speak out' and more

Health News Roundup: China reports 968 new COVID cases for Sept 26 vs 999 a ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022