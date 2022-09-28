Left Menu

Special development councils reconstituted in 9 Odisha districts

The decision was taken a day after Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik released the Encyclopedia of Tribes in Odisha, covering the traditions and cultures of all the 62 tribal communities living in the state, on Monday. Odisha minister and BJD leader Jagannath Saraka said, The chief minister is interested in tribal development.

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 28-09-2022 15:37 IST | Created: 28-09-2022 15:37 IST
Special development councils reconstituted in 9 Odisha districts
  • Country:
  • India

Special development councils were reconstituted by the Odisha government in nine districts having a 50 per cent tribal population. The decision was taken a day after Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik released the 'Encyclopedia of Tribes' in Odisha, covering the traditions and cultures of all the 62 tribal communities living in the state, on Monday. A notification issued by the state government said that the SDCs were reconstituted in Mayurbhanj, Malkangiri, Keonjhar, Koraput, Nabarangpur, Rayagada, Gajapati, Kandhamal, and Sundergarh districts. Opposition parties claimed that with such initiatives, the BJD government was trying to woo tribals ahead of the next Assembly elections due in 2024. The SDCs aim at the conservation and propagation of tribal culture, recognition of indigenous knowledge, and documentation of tribal culture, tradition, and practices. “The state government takes such initiatives to help BJD leaders and appease people,” alleged BJP state vice-president Bhrugu Buxipatra.

In a letter to Union Tribal Affairs Minister Arjun Munda last week, Patnaik had demanded the inclusion of 160 communities of Odisha in the Scheduled Tribes list of the state. Odisha minister and BJD leader Jagannath Saraka said, “The chief minister is interested in tribal development. He had taken several initiatives earlier and will do in future too.” Constituted by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik in 2017, the SDCs were allegedly lying defunct for two years in 2020 and 2021 as chairpersons and deputy chairpersons had not been recruited in the SDCs.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
CBI arrests Railway engineer in Rs 1 lakh bribery case; huge wealth seized during searches

CBI arrests Railway engineer in Rs 1 lakh bribery case; huge wealth seized d...

 India
2
Govt providing 3000 more places under Recognised Seasonal Employer Scheme

Govt providing 3000 more places under Recognised Seasonal Employer Scheme

 New Zealand
3
Health News Roundup: China reports 968 new COVID cases for Sept 26 vs 999 a day earlier; Biogen finalizes $900 million drug kickback settlement, U.S. says and more

Health News Roundup: China reports 968 new COVID cases for Sept 26 vs 999 a ...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: China reports 968 new COVID cases for Sept 26 vs 999 a day earlier; Prominent Chinese commentator urges COVID experts to 'speak out' and more

Health News Roundup: China reports 968 new COVID cases for Sept 26 vs 999 a ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022