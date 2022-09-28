Left Menu

Panrutti Ramachandran expelled from AIADMK

Veteran AIADMK leader and close associate of the late MGR and Jayalalitha, Panrutti S Ramachandran has been expelled from the party.

Expelled AIADMK leader Panrutti Ramachandran. Image Credit: ANI
Veteran AIADMK leader and close associate of the late MGR and Jayalalitha, Panrutti S Ramachandran has been expelled from the party. "Panrutti Ramachandran has been expelled from the party for party unlawful activities", said, AIADMK Interim General Secretary Edappadi Palaniswami on Tuesday

Panrutti Ramachandran is a veteran leader and was a close associate to both MGR and Jayalalitha.On Tuesday morning, he was appointed as "political advisor to AIADMK" by former Chief Minister O Paneerselvam. A division bench of Madras High court had on August 17 set aside the single bench judgement in favour of O Paneerselvam (OPS) on party leadership dispute.

In the General council meeting convened on July 11, EPS was elected as the interim General Secretary of the party. Before the meeting, supporters of both the rival factions clashed outside the party headquarters. Following the violent clash, the headquarters was seized by the Revenue Divisional Officer. The August 17 judgement by a single bench of Justice G Jayachandran had nullified the July 11 meeting and ordered status quo, as prior to July 11.

The EPS camp then challenged the single bench judgement to a division bench of Madras High court which ruled in favour of EPS. (ANI)

