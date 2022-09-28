Left Menu

UPDATE 1-Swedish parliament reappoints speaker as change of government draws nearer

Swedish lawmakers on Monday reappointed Andreas Norlen of the conservative Moderates party as speaker of parliament, one of several steps needed before a new government can take office following a Sept.

Andreas Norlen Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • Sweden

Swedish lawmakers on Monday reappointed Andreas Norlen of the conservative Moderates party as speaker of parliament, one of several steps needed before a new government can take office following a Sept. 11 election win by right-wing parties.

Moderates leader Ulf Kristersson has been handed a mandate to try and form a government after nearly a decade of Social Democrat-led rule, and is widely expected to form a minority cabinet supported by the anti-immigration Sweden Democrats. Kristersson will report back on the progress on his assignment on Sept. 28, Norlen told a news conference on Monday.

The speaker declined to say when parliament will vote on a new government, however. While the Sweden Democrats won more seats in parliament than the Moderates, Kristersson has wider backing among other parties and is thus seen as favourite to become the next prime minister.

Andreas Norlen similarly secured broad support to remain parliament's speaker, a position he has held since 2018.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

