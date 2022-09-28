Left Menu

Swedish parliament reappoints Moderates party speaker

Updated: 28-09-2022 16:50 IST | Created: 28-09-2022 16:28 IST
Swedish parliament reappoints Moderates party speaker
Swedish lawmakers on Monday reappointed Andreas Norlen of the conservative Moderates party as speaker of parliament after the country's right-wing block won a majority of seats in a general election on Sept. 11.

Moderates leader Ulf Kristersson has been handed a mandate to try and form a government after nearly a decade of Social Democrat-led rule, and is widely expected to form a minority cabinet supported by the anti-immigration Sweden Democrats.

