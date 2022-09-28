People of Kendrapara demand medical college in district, stage dharna near Raj Bhavan

A large number of people from Kendrapara on Wednesday staged a sit-in dharna near the Raj Bhavan here demanding establishment of a medical college and hospital in their district.

The people including students, senior citizens, women and activists of about 100 different organizations participated in the dharna under the banner of Kendrapara Medical College Establishment Committee (KMCEC).

Ajay Samal, a member of the committee said Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik and other BJD leaders had promised to set up a government medical college in the district during campaigning before the last general elections. ''However, it appears that the CM has clearly forgotten his promise,'' Samal, a retired lecturer told reporters.

Former MLA Chinmay Beura condemned the government inaction in taking steps to fulfil the promises made by the chief minister. He said a medical college hospital is essential in the district as it remained neglected for years. There is no industries and people here earn their livelihood by cultivation.

In a memorandum to Odisha Governor Prof Ganeshi Lal, the committee members urged him to exercise his power and direct the state government to declare establishment of a state-run medical college hospital in Kendrapara.