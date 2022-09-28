Ahead of Gujarat polls, Congress rally visits temples to woo Patidars

The opposition Congress on Wednesday took out a rally in Saurashtra region of poll-bound Gujarat in a bid to woo Patidars by visiting temples associated with the powerful community.

Senior party leaders started the day-long rally, titled ''Chalo Congress ke saath, Maa ke dwar'', by garlanding a statue of India's first home minister Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel in Rajkot city. The first stop on the 200-km route of the rally was the Khodaldham temple of Goddess Khodiyar, the patron deity of the Leuva Patidar community in Rajkot district. A large number of Congress workers and leaders travelled in four-wheelers and two-wheelers on the route of the rally.

The rally covered Ganthila in Junagadh district before concluding at Sidsar in Jamnagar district. Both the villages are known for the temples of Maa Umiya, the patron deity of the Kadva Patidar community.

Patidars are a numerically significant community in Gujarat whom Congress seeks to woo ahead of the Assembly elections, due in December this year. In 2017, the Congress had won 30 out of 54 Assembly seats in Saurashtra, whereas compared to its 2012 poll performance, the BJP ceded 13 segments to Congress.

The Congress is now confident of winning 125 of the total 182 seats in Gujarat, state party chief Jagdish Thakor told reporters here before the rally started.

The rally covered 35 Assembly constituencies, party spokesperson Manish Doshi said.

Another parallel rally was taken out from Rajula in Amreli district by Congress MLA Ambrish Der. It merged with the main rally at Khodhaldham.

Patidar leader Naresh Patel, who is the chairman of the Sree Khodaldham Trust that manages the temple of Ma Khodiyar, welcomed the leaders at the temple at Kagvad in the Rajkot district. Patel announced in June that he would not join any political party and stick to serving his community, laying to rest months of speculation. Earlier, he was rumoured to join Congress.

''During Navratri, we are going to offer prayers at the temples of Ma Umiya and Ma Khodal for a happy and prosperous Gujarat. As the state has emerged from the dark period of the COVID-19 pandemic, we will offer prayers for the people,'' Thakor said.

He said the enthusiasm seen among Congress workers, who have gathered since the morning to take part in the yatra, indicates that the party is going to form a government by winning 125 seats.

Rajya Sabha MP and national spokesperson of Congress, Shaktisinh Gohil, who also joined the yatra, said the party is reaching out to people with a positive agenda and seeks to resolve their issues.

In the 2017 polls, Congress improved its tally to 77 restricting the BJP to 99, a loss of 16 seats for the ruling party compared to its 2012 performance.

