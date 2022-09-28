Left Menu

UK PM Truss working with finance minister on supply side reforms - spokesman

Reuters | London | Updated: 28-09-2022 21:05 IST | Created: 28-09-2022 21:05 IST
  • United Kingdom

British Prime Minister Liz Truss is standing by her finance minister Kwasi Kwarteng, her office said after his so-called mini budget sent financial markets into turmoil.

"The PM and the Chancellor are working on the supply side reforms needed to grow the economy which will be announced in the coming weeks," a spokesman for Truss said.

