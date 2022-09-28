Congress accuses BJP of sabotaging Opposition parties by bringing about 'political polarization'

Himachal Pradesh Congress president Pratibha Singh on Wednesday accused the BJP of sabotaging the Opposition parties by bringing about "political polarization." "Due to some people leaving the Congress, neither the party will be weakened, nor will there be any adverse effect on the morale of the workers," said Singh.

Singh has expressed surprise at the decision of State Congress Committee working president Harsh Mahajan to leave Congress and join the BJP. "Congress has given him full respect at every level till date and today when the party needed him during assembly elections in the state, it is surprising that he is leaving the party," she said.

She said that former chief minister late Virbhadra Singh never compromised on the honour and respect of Harsh Mahajan. "The allegation made by him that we are ruling the party the same way mother and son are doing in Delhi is highly irresponsible and objectionable," said the Congress leader.

She said that Harsh Mahajan has broken the trust of Congress by going behind their back for which the people of the state will never forgive him. "Congress always asked him to contest elections but he kept running away from them. Despite that he was given important responsibilities in the Congress government," she said.

Singh said that Congress will fight the assembly elections with full strength. Further, she called upon the party workers to move forward with high morale. She said that the next government in the state will be of Congress.

She said that the people of the state will never forgive those who are trying to weaken Congress by leaving the party and going to other parties. Earlier in the day, Congress working president Harsh Mahajan quit the party and joined BJP in presence of Union Minister Piyush Goyal ahead of assembly elections in the state.

"I was in Congress for 45 years but today, Congress has become directionless, leaderless. There is neither a vision nor workers at grassroots," said Mahajan. Assembly elections in Himachal Pradesh are likely to be held this year. (ANI)