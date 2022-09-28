Important cases heard by the Supreme Court on Wednesday, September 28 * SC agreed to hear on Thursday a plea of Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan against the alleged takeover and other unjustified actions of the Uttar Pradesh government against the Muhammad Ali Jauhar University at Rampur in the state.

* SC said it will examine if the challenge to the Centre's 2016 demonetisation decision has become a mere ''academic exercise'', and posted it for consideration on October 12. * SC expressed dissatisfaction over the Centre's failure to take a decision so far on the plea that Balwant Singh Rajoana's death penalty in the 1995 assassination of former Punjab chief minister Beant Singh be commuted to life imprisonment.

* SC sought responses from the Centre and the Election Commission on a plea to debar persons against whom charges have been framed in serious offences from contesting elections.

* ''Court cannot make someone a victim of injustice to compensate for the injustice to the victim of a crime'', SC said while acquitting a death row convict for the rape and murder of a six-year-old. * SC commenced hearing arguments to decide broad parameters for exercising its vast powers under Article 142 of the Constitution to dissolve marriages between consenting couples without referring them to family courts.PTI PKS RKS RKS

