Left Menu

U.S. won't recognize 'illegal' Russian annexation of Ukraine territory, White House says

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 28-09-2022 23:39 IST | Created: 28-09-2022 23:39 IST
U.S. won't recognize 'illegal' Russian annexation of Ukraine territory, White House says
  • Country:
  • United States

The United States will not recognize Russian-annexed areas across Ukraine amid what the White House on Wednesday called "illegal and illegitimate" referendums that were manipulated by Moscow and would be challenged internationally.

"Based on our information, every aspect of this referanda process was pre-staged and orchestrated by the Kremlin," White House spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters at a briefing, adding that Washington would rally opposition to recognizing the annexed territories, "including at the UN."

"Regardless of Russia's claims, this remains Ukrainian territory," she said.

TRENDING

1
Meta says it removes China-based propaganda operation targeting U.S. midterms

Meta says it removes China-based propaganda operation targeting U.S. midterm...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA to review fewer emergency use requests for COVID tests; Europe's generic drugmakers may cut output due to surging energy bills and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA to review fewer emergency use requests for COV...

 Global
3
China's real estate sector poses 'large risks' to shadow bank lending: Moody's

China's real estate sector poses 'large risks' to shadow bank lending: Moody...

 Global
4
Tata Motors launches $10,000 electric car in India

Tata Motors launches $10,000 electric car in India

India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022