U.S. won't recognize 'illegal' Russian annexation of Ukraine territory, White House says

The United States will not recognize Russian-annexed areas across Ukraine amid what the White House on Wednesday called "illegal and illegitimate" referendums that were manipulated by Moscow and would be challenged internationally.

"Based on our information, every aspect of this referanda process was pre-staged and orchestrated by the Kremlin," White House spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters at a briefing, adding that Washington would rally opposition to recognizing the annexed territories, "including at the UN."

"Regardless of Russia's claims, this remains Ukrainian territory," she said.