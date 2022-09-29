President Murmu condoles demise of senior Congress leader Jayanti Patnaik

President Droupadi Murmu on Wednesday condoled the death of senior Congress leader and eminent social worker Jayanti Patnaik and said she endeared herself to people of Odisha through her service and dedication.

“My condolences to her family, friends and well-wishers,'' Murmu tweeted.

Jayanti Patnaik, who was also the first chairperson of National Commission for Women, died in Bhubaneswar on Wednesday. She was 90.

''Sad to learn about the demise of Smt Jayanti Patnaik, wife of former Odisha CM J.B. Patnaik. She was also an ex MP and eminent social worker who endeared herself to people of the state through her service and dedication. My condolences to her family, friends and well-wishers,'' the President tweeted.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)