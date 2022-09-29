Left Menu

U.S. Navy ready to provide Nord Stream support -spokesperson

Reuters | Warsaw | Updated: 29-09-2022 01:06 IST | Created: 29-09-2022 01:06 IST
U.S. Navy ready to provide Nord Stream support -spokesperson
  • Country:
  • Poland

The United States Navy stands ready to provide support and assistance concerning the Nord Stream pipelines to its allies, a spokesperson said on Wednesday.

"We are aware of reports concerning leaks to the Nord Stream pipelines," Captain Tamara Lawrence, U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa spokesperson said in an emailed statement. "We stand ready to provide support and assistance in close coordination with our allies and partners, if needed."

Also Read: German gas buyers resume nominations for Russia's Nord Stream 1 - data

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Meta says it removes China-based propaganda operation targeting U.S. midterms

Meta says it removes China-based propaganda operation targeting U.S. midterm...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA to review fewer emergency use requests for COVID tests; Europe's generic drugmakers may cut output due to surging energy bills and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA to review fewer emergency use requests for COV...

 Global
3
China's real estate sector poses 'large risks' to shadow bank lending: Moody's

China's real estate sector poses 'large risks' to shadow bank lending: Moody...

 Global
4
Tata Motors launches $10,000 electric car in India

Tata Motors launches $10,000 electric car in India

India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022