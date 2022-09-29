Left Menu

Assam: Hojai DC, ADC suspended for assaulting biker with stick

PTI | Morigaon | Updated: 29-09-2022 11:41 IST | Created: 29-09-2022 11:41 IST
Assam: Hojai DC, ADC suspended for assaulting biker with stick
The Deputy Commissioner and Additional Deputy Commissioner of Assam's Hojai district were suspended for allegedly assaulting a person, officials said on Thursday.

Hojai DC Anupam Choudhury and ADC Raktim Baruah were suspended on orders of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma after he saw the video of the assault, a senior official told PTI.

''They were informed of the suspension on Wednesday night after the CCTV footage was seen by the chief minister personally,'' he said.

Choudhury was going to Lanka from Lumding on National Highway 26 around 8 pm on Wednesday, when his carcade met an errant biker who was coming from the wrong side, locals claimed.

Following this, the biker was beaten by Baruah with a stick. Another elderly person, who was witness to the incident, was also assaulted by the ADC, the driver and another personnel, they alleged.

The whole episode was captured by CCTV cameras in the area.

Choudhury told reporters that he has not received the order yet.

