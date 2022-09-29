Left Menu

Digivijaya Singh joins race for Congress president, says will file nomination tomorrow

Congress leader Digvijaya Singh on Thursday joined the race for the post of Congress President.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-09-2022 12:48 IST | Created: 29-09-2022 12:48 IST
Digivijaya Singh joins race for Congress president, says will file nomination tomorrow
Congress leader Digvijaya Singh. Image Credit: ANI
Congress leader Digvijaya Singh on Thursday joined the race for the post of Congress President. "Today I have come here to collect the nomination form and will possibly file it tomorrow," Singh said outside his residence here today.

The former chief minister of Madhya Pradesh met with Rahul Gandhi in Kerala at the party's Bharat Jodo Yatra and had arrived in the national capital late last evening. Till now, only Shashi Tharoor has declared his candidature for the post.

The filing of nominations for the top Congress post will take place till September 30 and the election will take place on October 17. (ANI)

