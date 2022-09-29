Ours 'friendly contest and not battle between rivals', says Tharoor after Digvijaya Singh meets him
Senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh, who is likely to file his nomination for the Congress presidents post on Friday, met Shashi Tharoor, who said they agreed that theirs is not a battle between rivals but a friendly contest among colleagues.
- Country:
- India
Senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh, who is likely to file his nomination for the Congress president's post on Friday, met Shashi Tharoor, who said they agreed that theirs is ''not a battle between rivals but a friendly contest'' among colleagues. Singh met the party MP from Thiruvananthapuram on Thursday after collecting nomination papers for the polls.
''Received a visit from Digvijaya Singh this afternoon. I welcome his candidacy for the Presidency of our Party,'' Tharoor said in a tweet.
''We both agreed that ours is not a battle between rivals but a friendly contest among colleagues. All we both want is that whoever prevails, @incIndia will win!'' he said.
Tharoor has already declared that he will file his nomination for the post of Congress president on Friday, the last day of the nomination process. Polling for the post will take place on October 17 while the result will be announced on October 19.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Thiruvananthapuram
- Shashi Tharoor
- Digvijaya Singh
- Tharoor
- @incIndia
- Congress
ALSO READ
Contest should take place, it is good for internal democracy: Ashok Gehlot on prospective AICC presidential contest with Shashi Tharoor.
Shashi Tharoor gets Sonia Gandhi's nod to contest Congress President election
Not interested in becoming Congress president, says Digvijaya Singh
Thiruvananthapuram Corporation demolishes 'controversial' bus shelter in Chavadimukku
Gourav Vallabh slams Shashi Tharoor, backs Ashok Gehlot for AICC chief