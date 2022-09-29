Will not contest Congress prez poll, apologised to Sonia for what happened in Jaipur: Ashok Gehlot
- Country:
- India
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Thursday announced that he will not contest the Congress presidential polls as he took moral responsibility for the political crisis in his state.
After meeting party president Sonia Gandhi, Gehlot told reporters that he apologised to her for the developments on Sunday when MLAs supporting him defied the central observers and thwarted their move to hold a meeting of party legislators. Instead, they held a parallel meet to pitch for Gehlot's continuation or the guarantee that his bete noire Sachin Pilot does not replace him.
Gehlot, a three-time state chief minister, described himself as a disciplined soldier of the party and expressed his sadness over the turn of affairs in the state.
Asked if he will continue as chief minister, Gehlot said Gandhi will decide on the issue.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Sonia Gandhi
- Gandhi
- Gehlot
- Ashok Gehlot
- Congress
ALSO READ
Rahul Gandhi visits Sivagiri Mutt before commencing Bharat Jodo Yatra
Congress prez poll: Jairam Ramesh bats for consensus; upholds "prominence" of Nehru-Gandhi family
Bharat Jodo Yatra: Rahul Gandhi resumes padyatra from Kerala's Navayikkulam
Retired army jawan dies during protest in Gandhinagar, allegedly after being manhandled by police
Rahul Gandhi begins 4th day of Kerala leg of Bharat Jodo Yatra on spiritual note