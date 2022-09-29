Left Menu

BJD govt failed to fulfil people's aspirations, indulged in corruption: Nadda in Odisha

The BJP being the worlds largest political party now fights against the family-based parties in different states, he said.The Indian National Congress is neither national nor Indian.

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 29-09-2022 16:26 IST | Created: 29-09-2022 16:13 IST
BJD govt failed to fulfil people's aspirations, indulged in corruption: Nadda in Odisha
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president JP Nadda (File Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The BJD government in Odisha has failed to fulfil the aspirations of the people, BJP president JP Nadda said on Thursday, calling upon the voters to oust it.

Addressing a rally here, Nadda alleged that there is corruption in different spheres of the government in the state.

''The protector is killer in Odisha as at least three ministers were allegedly involved in the different murder cases,'' he said.

''There is corruption in the implementation of PMAY, MGNREGA and other schemes,'' he alleged.

Alleging misrule under the BJD regime, Nadda claimed that people here have to take their relatives to hospital on bicycles.

Nadda said that it is unfortunate for a democracy like India that most of the national parties have been reduced to regional parties.

BJP is the only national party and has regional aspirations, he claimed.

''It is unfortunate that all the national parties have been reduced to regional parties. The BJP being the world's largest political party now fights against the family-based parties in different states,'' he said.

''The Indian National Congress is neither national nor Indian. It is now the 'Bhai-Behen' (brother-sister) party,'' he quipped.

Nadda said that the Congress's situation is such that its candidates lost deposits in most assembly seats of Uttar Pradesh.

''In Odisha, obviously, Biju Patnaik's family is ruling the roost,'' Nadda said, maintaining that the Shiv Sena in Maharastra is now getting free of ''family raj''.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
(Updated) NASA's SpaceX Crew-5 mission to International Space Station deferred due to Hurricane Ian

(Updated) NASA's SpaceX Crew-5 mission to International Space Station deferr...

 Global
2
Tata Motors launches $10,000 electric car in India

Tata Motors launches $10,000 electric car in India

India
3
Meta says it removes China-based propaganda operation targeting U.S. midterms

Meta says it removes China-based propaganda operation targeting U.S. midterm...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA to review fewer emergency use requests for COVID tests; Europe's generic drugmakers may cut output due to surging energy bills and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA to review fewer emergency use requests for COV...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022