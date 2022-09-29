Desai slams Ambadas Danve over remark about rebel Sena MLAs

Thane guardian minister Shambhuraj Desai on Thursday lashed out at Leader of Opposition in the Maharashtra Legislative Council Ambadas Danve for saying that he prayed to Goddess to rid the state of ''betrayals''.

Desai was talking to the media here during his first visit to Thane district after he was appointed its guardian minister.

''When someone prays to the almighty, he asks for good things. But Danve wanted harm to come to the rebel MLAs. It shows his culture,'' said the minister who belongs to the Eknath Shinde faction of the Shiv Sena.

Danve, an Uddhav Thackeray loyalist, had said during a visit to a Durga puja pandal in the city earlier this week that he prayed to the Goddess to rid the state of ''betrayal and defections'', apparently referring to the rebel MLAs who support Chief Minister Shinde.

Desai on Thursday visited `Anand Ashram' at Tembhi Naka, the place from where late Shiv Sena leader Anand Dighe, Shinde's mentor, used to operate.

