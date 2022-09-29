Ex-J&K Panthers Party chief Balwant Singh joins BJP
Balwant Singh Mankotia, a former president of the Jammu and Kashmir National Panthers Party, joined the BJP here Thursday.
He joined party in the presence of Union ministers Jitendra Singh and Rajeev Chandrasekhar. and BJP general secretary Tarun Chugh.
After leaving the JKNPP, Mankotia, a two-time MLA had initially joined the Aam Aadmi Party but was recently removed.
Welcoming him, Chugh said Mankotia is joining the BJP as he is inspired by the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
