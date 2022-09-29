Left Menu

Ex-J&K Panthers Party chief Balwant Singh joins BJP

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 29-09-2022 17:15 IST | Created: 29-09-2022 17:15 IST
Balwant Singh Mankotia, a former president of the Jammu and Kashmir National Panthers Party, joined the BJP here Thursday.

He joined party in the presence of Union ministers Jitendra Singh and Rajeev Chandrasekhar. and BJP general secretary Tarun Chugh.

After leaving the JKNPP, Mankotia, a two-time MLA had initially joined the Aam Aadmi Party but was recently removed.

Welcoming him, Chugh said Mankotia is joining the BJP as he is inspired by the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

