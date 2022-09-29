Left Menu

Bharat Jodo Yatra passes through TN ahead of Karnataka leg

PTI | Gudalur | Updated: 29-09-2022 17:28 IST | Created: 29-09-2022 17:28 IST
Bharat Jodo Yatra passes through TN ahead of Karnataka leg
  • Country:
  • India

After ending his 18-day long Kerala leg of the 'Bharat Jodo Yatra,' Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday entered Tamil Nadu through this town enroute his campaign to Karnataka on September 30.

He was joined by scores of party workers and volunteers in this town in the hilly Nilgiris district.

''#BharatJodoYatra resumes at Gudalur, Tamil Nadu. Shri@RahulGandhi along with yatries will carry on their relentless journey toward an India that is free and prospering,'' the Tamil Nadu Congress Committee (TNCC) said in a tweet.

The senior leader had launched his 3,500 km, 150-day campaign from Tamil Nadu's Kanyakumari on September 7.

The Karnataka leg of the Bharat Jodo Yatra will begin on Friday, with the march led by Rahul Gandhi entering the state via Gundlupet in Chamarajanagar district.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
(Updated) NASA's SpaceX Crew-5 mission to International Space Station deferred due to Hurricane Ian

(Updated) NASA's SpaceX Crew-5 mission to International Space Station deferr...

 Global
2
Tata Motors launches $10,000 electric car in India

Tata Motors launches $10,000 electric car in India

India
3
Meta says it removes China-based propaganda operation targeting U.S. midterms

Meta says it removes China-based propaganda operation targeting U.S. midterm...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA to review fewer emergency use requests for COVID tests; Europe's generic drugmakers may cut output due to surging energy bills and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA to review fewer emergency use requests for COV...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022