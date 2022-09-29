Left Menu

German relief measures to remain in place until early 2024 - EconMin

Robert Habeck Image Credit: Flickr
Relief measures of 200 billion euros ($194 billion) announced on Thursday will remain in place until March or April 2024, German Economy Minister Robert Habeck said on Thursday.

Finance Minister Christian Lindner stressed that Germany was sending an important message to the markets that it continues its stable and sound fiscal policy.

"Germany is showing its economic strength in an energy war," Lindner said. ($1 = 1.0317 euros)

