US Domestic News Roundup: Residents search for missing after Hurricane Ian rips through Florida's Gulf Coast; U.S. says it has agreed Pacific Islands partnership, offering 'big dollar' aid and more

Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs.

Residents search for missing after Hurricane Ian rips through Florida's Gulf Coast

Rescue workers and residents of Florida's Gulf Coast searched for missing people and picked up the pieces from wrecked homes on Thursday after Hurricane Ian tore through the area with howling winds, torrential rains and raging surf. One of the mightiest storms to hit the U.S. mainland in recent years, Ian flooded communities and left more than two million homes and businesses without power before barreling on across the peninsula to the Atlantic seaboard.

U.S. says it has agreed Pacific Islands partnership, offering 'big dollar' aid

The United States said at a summit with Pacific island leaders on Wednesday that it had agreed on a partnership for the future with them and held out the prospect of "big dollar" help to a region where it hopes to stem China's expanding influence. The Washington Post quoted U.S. officials as saying the Biden administration would announce an investment of more than $860 million in expanded programs to aid the islands at the two-day summit, on top of more than $1.5 billion provided in the past decade.

Unwilling or unable to evacuate, some Florida residents ride out Hurricane Ian

Outside the window of Susan Flack's darkened condominium in Naples, Florida, on Wednesday, trees bent in the wind and a portable toilet floated by on rising floodwaters. Flack, one of thousands who decided to flout official evacuation orders and ride out Hurricane Ian, was not worried about her safety. Hunkered down on the second floor of her building, where the power had been out all day and the lobby was filled with several feet of water, she took videos of the scene outside.

U.S. clean energy backers: permitting bill imperative in climate fight

Environmental groups and some fellow Democratic lawmakers had pilloried U.S. Senator Joe Manchin's bill to speed energy permitting as a handout to fossil fuel companies, but clean energy advocates said the bill's failure would hinder the rapid expansion renewable power needs to combat climate change. Democratic Majority Leader Chuck Schumer pulled Manchin's bill from temporary government funding legislation on Tuesday after it did not gain enough support.

Ian weakens to tropical storm

Ian has weakened into a tropical storm but is still expected to produce strong winds, heavy rains, and storm surge across portions of Florida, Georgia, and the Carolinas, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said on Thursday. The storm, packing maximum sustained winds of 65 mph (100 kph), was now about 35 miles (55 km) southwest of Cape Canaveral, the Miami-based forecaster said.

Michigan election worker charged with tampering with voting equipment

An election worker in a western Michigan town has been charged with two felonies after allegedly inserting a flash drive into a computer containing confidential voter registration data during an election in August, local officials said on Wednesday. At the Aug. 2 primary, an election worker was seen inserting a USB drive into the computer used to administer the election at a precinct in Gaines Township in Kent County, according to a statement by county clerk Lisa Posthumus Lyons.

Biden OKs disaster funds for Florida amid Hurricane Ian

U.S. President Joe Biden approved federal disaster funds for nine Florida counties in the wake of Hurricane Ian, the White House said on Thursday, adding that more areas could be approved later as officials evaluate the damage following the storm. "Damage assessments are continuing in other areas, and additional areas may be designated for assistance after the assessments are fully completed," the White House said in a statement ahead of Biden's visit to FEMA headquarters later on Thursday for an updated briefing on the storm.

Trump objects to verifying list of property seized from Florida estate - court filing

Lawyers for former President Donald Trump are resisting a federal judge's instruction to submit a sworn declaration on whether they believe the government's list of property taken from Trump's Florida estate is accurate. According to a letter publicly filed by Trump's lawyers on Wednesday, the former president's legal team told Senior U.S. Judge Raymond Dearie, who is reviewing the materials taken in the federal raid of the Florida property, that they don't believe Dearie has the authority to require them to make such a filing.

U.S. Senate heads toward passage of stopgap government funding bill

The U.S. Senate on Wednesday edged toward passage of a temporary government funding bill to avert a partial government shutdown, with leaders of both parties signaling support for the measure and lawmakers eager to return to the campaign trail. "With cooperation from our Republican colleagues, the Senate can finish its work of keeping the government open as soon as tomorrow. There is every reason in the world to get to 'yes'," Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said in a floor speech.

Return of pet projects in U.S. Congress crowds out funding for others

Glen Ullin, North Dakota, was first in line for money to replace its leaky water pipes before Washington cut funding by one-third this spring. The reason: Congress is yet again diverting money to pet projects known as "earmarks. Advocates say these earmarks allow lawmakers to direct money where they believe it is needed most.

