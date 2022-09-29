Left Menu

Putin accuses West of being ready to provoke revolution in any country

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 29-09-2022 20:37 IST | Created: 29-09-2022 20:37 IST
  • Russia

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday that the West stood ready to provoke "colour revolutions" and a "bloodbath" in any country, without naming a specific country.

Putin, who did not provide any evidence, was speaking via a video link with the heads of the intelligent services of the ex-Soviet Commonwealth of Independent States.

