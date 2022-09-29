Ruckus in Punjab Assembly as Congress seeks dismissal, arrest of minister

The Punjab Assembly on Thursday witnessed a ruckus after the Congress legislators sought the dismissal and arrest of Cabinet Minister Fauja Singh Sarari over an audio clip in which he was purportedly discussing ways to ''extort'' money from some contractors.

Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann was not present in the House on Thursday. The two BJP legislators, Ashwani Sharma and Jangi Lal Mahajan, also did not attend the Thursday’s proceedings.

The second day of the Assembly session commenced on a stormy note after Leader of Opposition Partap Singh Bajwa demanded action against Sarari and sought a statement from CM Mann on the issue.

A purported audio clip of an alleged conversation between Sarari and his former close aide, discussing ways to trap some contractors involved in foodgrain transportation through some officials ''to extort money'' from them had surfaced this month.

All Congress MLAs entered the House wearing aprons which carried slogans and a photo of Sarari.

During the zero hour, Bajwa raised the issue of Sarari, who was present in the House, and sought that a case should be registered against the minister.

''We demand immediate dismissal of Fauja Singh Sarari and a case be registered against him,'' said Bajwa.

The Congress MLAs stuck to their demand and asked the Speaker to ensure that the CM makes the statement over the Sarari issue, to which Kultar Singh Sandhwan said it is up to the government when to respond and asked the opposition MLAs to let the proceedings continue.

The Congress MLAs then rushed to the well of the House and raised slogans against the government.

When Speaker Sandhwan's plea not to disrupt proceedings of the House went unheeded, he adjourned the House for half an hour.

Bajwa reminded that the Mann government immediately after coming to power sacked its own minister Vijay Singla on corruption charges on the basis of some audio clip, which has till today not been made public.

He said a different yardstick is now being adopted in connection with another minister, in whose case an audio clip has surfaced. Sarari, the minister for food processing and defence services welfare, had earlier categorically denied the charge, but Opposition parties have sought his dismissal and arrest.

When the House reassembled, the Speaker expressed his displeasure over the conduct of the Congress legislators and said they were betraying people and wasting time, prompting them to again rush to the well of the House.

Ignoring appeals of the Speaker, the Congress MLAs kept shouting slogans.

Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema accused them of indulging in a drama, claiming they did not list a single question to be raised in the House. The AAP legislators listed 47 questions to be asked in the House, said Cheema, claiming that the Congress legislators had no issue concerning the public to be raised.

Minister Aman Arora, while quoting a media report over the Sarari issue, said that the CM had said that already a notice had been issued and the party's internal process will be followed.

AAP MLA Sarvjit Kaur Manuke proposed a resolution regarding the Scheduled Castes scholarships.

According to the resolution, which was later passed, the House recommended the state government take appropriate steps to safeguard the interests of SC children.

As the Congress legislators kept shouting in the well of the House, Deputy Speaker Jai Kishan Rouri asked them to go back to their seats and let the discussion on the resolution go on.

However, Bajwa who went back to his seat, asked Rouri to assure that a debate be held on the Sarari issue.

Rouri asked the Congress legislators whether they do not want to say anything on the issue of the SC scholarship for poor children.

FM Cheema took on the Congress and referred to the alleged scholarship scam that took place in the previous regime.

Lone BSP MLA Nachhatar Pal said SC students were not getting degrees and sought action against those educational institutions which are not releasing degrees.

Independent MLA Rana Inderpartap Singh sought a regulator for higher education Manuke even called the Congress MLAs as “anti-Dalit” for disrupting the proceedings during the discussion on the SC scholarships.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Inderbir Singh Nijjar moved a motion for the disqualification of Congress MLAs Amrinder Singh Raja Warring and Vikram Chaudhary for crossing the floor towards the treasury benches. However, the Speaker did not accept it.

