Lokmat chairman Vijay Darda calls on KCR

Former member of Rajya Sabha and chairman of 'Lokmat' Media Houses Vijay Darda met Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao at Pragati Bhavan on Thursday.

A release from Rao’s office said Darda discussed national issues and politics in the country along with the development of Telangana State which stood as a role model. Darda alleged all sectors were deteriorating under the BJP rule at the Centre and social crises were cropping up.

During the discussions, Darda made it clear that the country urgently required an alternative political leadership to set things right from the present situation.

He said the political and administrative experience of Rao, also known as KCR, should not only be limited to Telangana, but also imperative to contribute to the qualitative development of the people of the country.

He presented his book 'Ring Side' to Rao, the release added.

