Left Menu

Lokmat chairman Vijay Darda calls on KCR

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 29-09-2022 21:14 IST | Created: 29-09-2022 21:14 IST
Lokmat chairman Vijay Darda calls on KCR
  • Country:
  • India

Former member of Rajya Sabha and chairman of 'Lokmat' Media Houses Vijay Darda met Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao at Pragati Bhavan on Thursday.

A release from Rao’s office said Darda discussed national issues and politics in the country along with the development of Telangana State which stood as a role model. Darda alleged all sectors were deteriorating under the BJP rule at the Centre and social crises were cropping up.

During the discussions, Darda made it clear that the country urgently required an alternative political leadership to set things right from the present situation.

He said the political and administrative experience of Rao, also known as KCR, should not only be limited to Telangana, but also imperative to contribute to the qualitative development of the people of the country.

He presented his book 'Ring Side' to Rao, the release added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Indices on Indian markets snap 6-day losing streak in early trade

Indices on Indian markets snap 6-day losing streak in early trade

 India
2
(Update: Crew lands) Soyuz spacecraft carrying three cosmonauts undocks from space station for return to Earth

(Update: Crew lands) Soyuz spacecraft carrying three cosmonauts undocks from...

 Global
3
FEATURE-Six million silenced: A two-year internet outage in Ethiopia

FEATURE-Six million silenced: A two-year internet outage in Ethiopia

 Global
4
SC says all women, married or unmarried, entitled to safe and legal abortion

SC says all women, married or unmarried, entitled to safe and legal abortion

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022