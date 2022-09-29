Left Menu

Ex-J&K Panthers Party chief Balwant Singh joins BJP

Balwant Singh Mankotia, a former president of the Jammu and Kashmir National Panthers Party, joined the BJP here Thursday.He joined the party in the presence of Union ministers Jitendra Singh and Rajeev Chandrasekhar. His joining came just a day before senior BJP leader and Union Home Minister Amit Shahs scheduled visit to the state.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 29-09-2022 21:39 IST | Created: 29-09-2022 21:39 IST
Ex-J&K Panthers Party chief Balwant Singh joins BJP
  • Country:
  • India

Balwant Singh Mankotia, a former president of the Jammu and Kashmir National Panthers Party, joined the BJP here Thursday.

He joined the party in the presence of Union ministers Jitendra Singh and Rajeev Chandrasekhar. and BJP general secretary Tarun Chugh.

After leaving the JKNPP, Mankotia, a two-time MLA, had initially joined the Aam Aadmi Party but was recently removed.

Welcoming him in the BJP, Chugh said Mankotia is joining the party as he is inspired by the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Mankotia is one of the prominent leaders of the region, the BJP general secretary said. His joining came just a day before senior BJP leader and Union Home Minister Amit Shah's scheduled visit to the state. Mankotia cited several reasons for joining the BJP saying the immediate push was the government decision to declare a public holiday on the birth anniversary of Maharaja Hari Singh.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Indices on Indian markets snap 6-day losing streak in early trade

Indices on Indian markets snap 6-day losing streak in early trade

 India
2
(Update: Crew lands) Soyuz spacecraft carrying three cosmonauts undocks from space station for return to Earth

(Update: Crew lands) Soyuz spacecraft carrying three cosmonauts undocks from...

 Global
3
FEATURE-Six million silenced: A two-year internet outage in Ethiopia

FEATURE-Six million silenced: A two-year internet outage in Ethiopia

 Global
4
SC says all women, married or unmarried, entitled to safe and legal abortion

SC says all women, married or unmarried, entitled to safe and legal abortion

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022