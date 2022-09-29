Gehlot set example by apologising to Cong chief: Mahesh Joshi

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has set an example by apologising to Congress president Sonia Gandhi, said state party leader Mahesh Joshi on Thursday, days after MLAs loyal to the CM did not attend a CLP meeting that led to a political crisis.

After meeting Gandhi on Thursday in Delhi, Gehlot took moral responsibility for the political developments in the state and said he won't contest for the party chief's post.

''CM Ashok Gehlot has touched the highest dimensions of morality, faith and integrity by apologising to Congress president Sonia Gandhi. Perhaps for the first time in the country any person of the rank of a chief minister has set an example of such humility,'' Joshi, who is the government chief whip in the state Assembly, tweeted. Earlier, the party high command had issued show-cause notices to Joshi, minister Shanti Dhariwal and RTDC Chairman Dharmendra Rathore for their ''grave indiscipline''.

Meanwhile, state Food and Civil Supplies Minister Pratap Singh Khachariyawas said, ''The words of Chief Minister Gehlot are the words of all of us (MLAs).'' On speculations that the state will have a new CM, the minister said, ''Whether (Gehlot) will continue as the chief minister or not will be decided by Sonia Gandhi only.'' On the other hand, BJP's senior leader and Deputy Leader of Opposition in the state Assembly, Rajendra Rathore, tweeted, ''A terrible period of instability has started in the politics of Rajasthan.

He said the CM’s apology to Gandhi for not being able to get a resolution passed in the CLP meeting shows his ''incompetence''.

The Congress Legislature Party meeting was to be held at the chief minister's residence on Sunday night but many MLAs loyal to Gehlot did not attend it.

They held a parallel meeting at the bungalow of Parliamentary Affairs Minister Shanti Dhariwal and from there went to meet Speaker C P Joshi and submitted a resignation over doubts of a change in the state leadership.

Party observers Ajay Maken and Mallikarjun Kharge, who came to Jaipur for the legislature party meeting, kept waiting.

