Censure motion against CM Mann disallowed by Speaker: Cong leader Bajwa

Leader of Opposition in the Punjab Assembly Partap Singh Bajwa on Thursday said a censure motion against Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann was disallowed by the Speaker. Bajwa said he received a communication on Thursday from the Punjab Vidhan Sabha Secretariat, conveying the rejection of the censure motion. ''With the rejection of the substantive/censure motion, the government has stifled the voice of representatives of the people of Punjab,'' he said in a statement here. In a letter to Speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan on Wednesday, Bajwa had sought relaxation in the time limit of seven-day notice required for bringing the substantive motion under Rule 71 of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in the Punjab Vidhan Sabha.

Bajwa had accused Mann of ''surreptitiously'' moving the confidence motion ''without quoting any rule''. CM Mann on Tuesday had moved the confidence motion in the state Assembly. The motion was moved after the Congress MLAs present were marshalled out for disrupting the proceedings while the BJP legislators had walked out of the House. The session of the Punjab Vidhan Sabha was convened after Governor Banwarilal Purohit on Sunday gave his nod to summon the House on September 27 after days of squabble between the Raj Bhavan and AAP government over holding a session of the Assembly. Earlier, the Governor had withdrawn the permission to hold a special session on September 22 when the AAP government wanted to bring a confidence motion only.

