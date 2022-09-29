Left Menu

Job in CMO for BJP activist's widow

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 29-09-2022 22:30 IST | Created: 29-09-2022 22:30 IST
Job in CMO for BJP activist's widow
  • Country:
  • India

Karnataka government on Thursday provided the widow of BJP activist Praveen Nettar a job in the CMO (Chief Minister's office). He was killed in Dakshina Kannada district of the State recently. Nutana Kumari M is appointed to the 'Group C' post in the CMO as per Karnataka Civil Service (General Recruitment) Rules, 1977, on a contract basis, effective from September 22, read the job order for the widow.

The appointment is subjected to verification of educational qualification and records, it said, as per contract conditions and rules, the appointment is coterminous with the Chief Minister or until further orders, whichever is first.

Karnataka BJP, in a tweet about the appointment, said, ''BJP is committed to protect its workers.'' Nettar, a 32-year old zilla Bharatiya Yuva Morcha committee member, was hacked to death by unidentified motorbike-borne assailants on the night of July 26, sparking off outrage and communal tension. The murder triggered also resignations by some of BJP Yuva Morcha members and workers across the State. They accused the State government of not standing up to protect the lives of Hindu 'Karyakartas.' PTI KSU KSU NVG NVG

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Indices on Indian markets snap 6-day losing streak in early trade

Indices on Indian markets snap 6-day losing streak in early trade

 India
2
(Update: Crew lands) Soyuz spacecraft carrying three cosmonauts undocks from space station for return to Earth

(Update: Crew lands) Soyuz spacecraft carrying three cosmonauts undocks from...

 Global
3
FEATURE-Six million silenced: A two-year internet outage in Ethiopia

FEATURE-Six million silenced: A two-year internet outage in Ethiopia

 Global
4
SC says all women, married or unmarried, entitled to safe and legal abortion

SC says all women, married or unmarried, entitled to safe and legal abortion

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022