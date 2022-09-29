Prime Minister Modi attends Navratri event
PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 29-09-2022 22:50 IST | Created: 29-09-2022 22:50 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi attended the `Navratri Mahotsav' organized by the Gujarat government at the GMDC ground here on Thursday night and performed `aarti' of Maa Amba.
The event has been organized on the occasion of the ongoing Navratri festival.
Modi, who is on a two-day Gujarat visit, was accompanied by Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and Governor Acharya Devvrat.
He also watched the traditional garba dance at the venue, and spoke to some revelers and allowed them to click selfies with him.
