Wife of Supreme Court justice meets with U.S. Capitol riot committee

Conservative activist Virginia "Ginni" Thomas, wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, met on Thursday with the congressional committee probing the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol by then-President Donald Trump's supporters and was answering some of its questions, the panel's chairperson said. Thomas was seen entering the meeting room used by the House of Representatives select committee for its interviews. Its chairperson, Democratic Representative Bennie Thompson, told reporters Thomas was answering some questions and had reiterated her belief that the 2020 presidential election was stolen from Trump.

Thomas, who is active in conservative political circles, has said she attended a rally Trump held shortly before thousands of his supporters stormed the Capitol in an attempt to stop Congress from certifying President Joe Biden's election victory. At the rally, Trump gave an incendiary speech in which he repeated his false claims that the election was stolen from him through widespread voting fraud, and he urged his supporters to march to the Capitol.

Some witnesses called to testify to the House committee have refused to cooperate by invoking their right against self-incrimination under the U.S. Constitution's Fifth Amendment or even by walking out. A committee spokesperson did not respond to a request for comment.

The committee had been scheduled to hold a public hearing on Wednesday, but postponed it because of the threat to Florida by powerful Hurricane Ian. The postponement raised the possibility that Thomas' testimony could be included in the next public hearing.

Thompson said he did not yet have a date for the rescheduled hearing, but that it would take place before the Nov. 8 mid-term elections that will determine whether Biden's fellow Democrats retain their narrow control of the House and Senate. Republicans appear likely to win control of the House.

