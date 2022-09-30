Left Menu

Rebel UK Conservative lawmakers prepare to block scrapping of top income tax rate -report

Rebel British lawmakers from Prime Minister Liz Truss's Conservative Party are preparing to vote down sections of a finance bill to block the abolition of the top rate of income tax, The Telegraph reported on Thursday. Britain's opposition Labour Party has pledged to restore the tax rate to 45% if it comes to power, saying tax cuts for the wealthy would not spur growth.

Reuters | London | Updated: 30-09-2022 01:55 IST | Created: 30-09-2022 01:55 IST
Rebel UK Conservative lawmakers prepare to block scrapping of top income tax rate -report
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Rebel British lawmakers from Prime Minister Liz Truss's Conservative Party are preparing to vote down sections of a finance bill to block the abolition of the top rate of income tax, The Telegraph reported on Thursday. The government's plans for huge tax cuts, unveiled last week, have come under criticism after triggering nearly a week of financial market chaos including a sharp fall in the value of pound sterling.

Those tax cuts included a plan to scrap the 45% top rate of income tax applied to the highest earners. Britain's opposition Labour Party has pledged to restore the tax rate to 45% if it comes to power, saying tax cuts for the wealthy would not spur growth. "Frustration doesn't come close – MPs are absolutely furious," The Telegraph quoted an unnamed ex-Cabinet minister as saying. "The 45p tax rate cut was completely unnecessary. It came at a high political cost for very little benefit."

Earlier on Thursday, Truss defended her plans to reignite economic growth and said taking urgent action to grow the economy meant "taking controversial and difficult decisions."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Indices on Indian markets snap 6-day losing streak in early trade

Indices on Indian markets snap 6-day losing streak in early trade

 India
2
(Update: Crew lands) Soyuz spacecraft carrying three cosmonauts undocks from space station for return to Earth

(Update: Crew lands) Soyuz spacecraft carrying three cosmonauts undocks from...

 Global
3
FEATURE-Six million silenced: A two-year internet outage in Ethiopia

FEATURE-Six million silenced: A two-year internet outage in Ethiopia

 Global
4
SC says all women, married or unmarried, entitled to safe and legal abortion

SC says all women, married or unmarried, entitled to safe and legal abortion

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022