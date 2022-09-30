BJD gears up for statewide padyatra in Odisha

Odisha Chief Minister and Biju Janta Dal (BJD) president Naveen Patnaik on Thursday asked the party workers to sensitize the people on various welfare schemes of the State government through party's outreach programme. Addressing the two days preparatory meeting for the party's annual month-long 'Jan Sampark Padyatra' beginning from Gandhi Jayanti on October 2, Patnaik said, "Our party is with people and it is working for the people. So, we have to focus on sensitising the people on various welfare programmes of our government."

Patnaik also advised the party workers to remind the people about the significant role of Odisha in India's freedom struggle. Party workers from all over the state, including office bearers of Youth, Students and Women wings, Ministers, MLAs and MPs attended the meeting.

Pranab Prakash Das, the organization Secretary of BJD said, "The Biju Janta Dal has taken the form of a collective movement for the interests of Odisha. Now we have the responsibility to carry forward our commitments towards the welfare of people." Chief Minister Patnaik will launch the programme on October 2. During this month-long padayatra, BJD will celebrate 'Gandhi Jayanti' and 'Shastri Jayanti' on October 2, the birth anniversary of 'Utkalmani Gopbandhu Dash on October 9 and the birth anniversary of Lok Nayak Jayaprakash Narayan on October 11.

Starting from the District level, the padyatra will be organised in every ward and Panchayat throughout the state. Patnaik has asked all the functionaries of the party to actively participate in the padayatra and to ensure the participation of a large number of people in the rallies and meetings.During the month-long program, the party workers and leaders will reach every household to inform them about the development schemes and public welfare programs of the Biju Janta Dal Government.

The party will also have social welfare programs, like blood donation camps, plantation drives and others during the month-long march. Patnaik will launch the program on October 2 and on a concluding day on November 2, all the BJD leaders and workers will take a pledge to devote their entire life to the development and welfare of the State and its people. (ANI)

