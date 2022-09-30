BJP doesn't have public acceptability: CM Bhupesh Baghel

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Thursday, lashed out at Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and said that there has been a great response to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' while BJP doesn't have public acceptability. After returning from Kerala and Himachal Pradesh, the Chhattisgarh CM said that the response to 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' has been very good.

"Huge crowds are coming up for the Bharat Jodo Yatra. We also had a huge rally in Himachal and the main issues there were inflation, unemployment, and Agniveer. The BJP government has failed to fulfil its promises in the last 5 years and there is huge resentment among the public," Baghel said. On being asked about the BJP's ideology and the comparison of RSS with Ram and Krishna, the Congress leader accused BJP of "spreading hate".

"Bhagwan Ram hugged everyone, whether it was Kevat, Jatayu, Shabri or Vanar. Even when Ravan was dying, he sent his brother Laxman to take some lessons from him. Ram was filled with love and sympathy, and Krishna fought the war for truth. On which path, is BJP going? Are the people of the BJP following such characters? All BJP does is spreading hate. All they talk about is sending people to Pakistan, and creating 'Akhand Bharat'. What kind of politics is this?" the Congress leader said. "India is a land of diversities and many different faiths have been co-existing here. Our country has absorbed every faith and culture, and that is our strength. And today BJP says "Go to Pakistan". They say they are the world's largest party, but what is their condition in the south? Even in the North East, they make governments through defections. Though they have won the national elections twice, they don't have the acceptability among the public," the Congress leader further said.

On being asked about BJP calling him the "most-suited" candidate for the Congress President, Baghel said that BJP is scared of 2023 polls. "Dharamlal Kaushik was not able to defend his post. Brijmohan Agarwal is trying to become No. 1 for the last 20 years, but for no success. I would like to thank them for their suggestions. I have already said that I am very junior in this regard and there are many senior leaders who can become National President. It seems BJP is already scared of losing the 2023 Assembly elections and that's why they are asking me to go to Delhi," Baghel said.

On being asked about the nominations for the post of Congress President, Baghel said that he is himself looking forward to it. "Friday is the last day of nomination, let's see how many people fill the nominations. Even I am looking forward to which names come up and which names are taken back. The main thing is, elections are taking place in our party and that is a symbol of Democracy. It's not like BJP, where no one even got to know when JP Nadda became the President again.

Regarding the upcoming Adivasi Nritya Mahotsav in Chhattisgarh, the CM said, "The MLAs and other officers will be making visits. The main executive has also held a meeting. We are also sending invitations to different embassies. Last year, people from six different countries came here, this year also we are expecting more people to come." On being asked about the murder incident that happened in Chattisgarh's Durg district, the CM said, "Whoever is behind this will be arrested. The happening of the incident can't be denied, but I can assure you that strict action will be taken in the case." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)