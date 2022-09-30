Left Menu

VHP working president writes to Amit Shah, accuses Sikkim CM's political secretary of indulging in "religious conversions"

Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) working president Alok Kumar has written a letter to Union Home Minister Amit Shah where he has alleged the political secretary of Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang of indulging in religious "conversions".

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-09-2022 10:03 IST | Created: 30-09-2022 10:03 IST
VHP leader Alok Kumar (Photo:ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) working president Alok Kumar has written a letter to Union Home Minister Amit Shah where he has alleged the political secretary of Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang of indulging in religious "conversions". In his letter, Kumar alleged that Jacob Khaling Rai, political secretary of Tamang, is using his position to "spread Christianity and conversion to Christianity" in Sikkim.

"Narendra Kumar Subba, MLA Sikkim met me and handed over a compilation of news of public appearances of Jacob Khaling Rai, all for the promotion of Christianity and Christian Institutions in Sikkim. It is apparent from the compilation that Rai is using his position to spread Christianity and conversion to Christianity in Sikkim," the VHP leader who is also a senior advocate wrote. "I believe that the assignment of the Political Secretary of a Chief Minister and the responsibility of a pastor engaged in promoting Christianity are two different things. They should not be allowed to be mixed," he added.

Kumar said that he wanted to bring Shah's attention to the matter. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

