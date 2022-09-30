Left Menu

Mallikarjun Kharge to contest Cong prez poll: Pramod Tiwari

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-09-2022 11:00 IST | Created: 30-09-2022 11:00 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Congress leader Pramod Tiwari on Friday said his colleague Mallikarjun Kharge will file nomination for the party president's election.

He said that he and P L Punia will be proposers for Kharge's candidature and Digvijaya Singh, who collected nomination papers on Thursday, may not contest.

Tiwari indicated that a consensus could be reached on who will take over the top party post from Sonia Gandhi.

Kharge is likely to file his nomination papers around noon, he said.

Kharge is one of the most experienced persons in the party and he is a Dalit leader too, Tiwari said.

Friday is the last day for filing nominations for the top party post.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

