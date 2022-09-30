Manish Tewari, Anand Sharma to back Kharge's candidature for Cong prez poll
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-09-2022 13:08 IST | Created: 30-09-2022 13:08 IST
- Country:
- India
Congress leader Manish Tewari on Friday said that he and party colleague Anand Sharma will support the candidature of Mallikarjun Kharge for the party chief's post.
Tewari and Sharma reached the AICC headquarters in support of Kharge.
''Myself and Anand Sharma have come in support of the candidature of Mallikarjun Kharge for the party president's election,'' Tewari said.
Congress leader Pramod Tiwari said earlier in the day that Kharge is likely to file his nomination papers around noon.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Mallikarjun Kharge
- AICC
- Anand
- Sharma
- Pramod Tiwari
- Manish Tewari
- Anand Sharma
- Tewari
- Kharge
- Congress
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Manish Tewari to contest Congress president poll?
Congress president poll: Manish Tewari bats for consensus
Mallikarjun Kharge to contest Cong prez poll: Pramod Tiwari
Congress leader Manish Tewari says he, colleague Anand Sharma are supporting candidature of Mallikarjun Kharge for party president's poll.
Senior Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge will contest party president election: Rajya Sabha MP Pramod Tiwari.