Shashi Tharoor files nomination for Congress president polls

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-09-2022 13:15 IST | Created: 30-09-2022 13:09 IST
Congress leader Shashi Tharoor (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
Senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor on Friday filed his nomination for the post of Congress president at the party headquarters here.

The Thiruvananthapuram MP submitted his papers to the party's central election authority chairman Madhusudan Mistry at his office at the AICC headquarters.

Amid sound of drumbeats and fanfare, he made an entry at the AICC headquarters.

Tharoor visited Rajghat in the morning and paid homage to Mahatma Gandhi ahead of filing his nomination papers for the party's presidential poll.

''Paid tribute to the man who built India's bridge to the 21st century this morning,'' Tharoor said in a tweet.

He quoted former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi as saying, ''India is an Old country but a young nation... I dream of India Strong, Independent, Self-Reliant and in the front rank of the nations of the world, in the service of mankind.'' Polling will take place on October 17 and the result will be announced on October 19.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

