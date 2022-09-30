Patriarch Kirill, head of Russia's Orthodox Church, tests positive for COVID
- Country:
- United Kingdom
Patriarch Kirill of Moscow, the head of the Russian Orthodox Church, has tested positive for COVID-19, the Church's press service said on Friday.
The Church said Kirill, 75, had cancelled all his planned trips and events as he was suffering "severe symptoms" requiring bed rest and isolation. It said his condition was "satisfactory".
Under Kirill, a close ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin and supporter of the war in Ukraine, the Russian Orthodox Church has become a powerful political player, championing Russia's turn towards conservative social values.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Russian Orthodox Church
- Church
- Ukraine
- Kirill
- Russian
- Vladimir Putin
- Moscow
- Russia
ALSO READ
UN chief and Russia's Putin discuss war in Ukraine
Russian, Chinese navies conduct joint patrols in the Pacific-Russian defence ministry
Ukraine's Zelensky involved in car accident, not seriously injured
WRAPUP 3-Ukraine's Zelenskiy sees damage in recaptured towns; Russia strikes city water system
Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now