Left Menu

I am fighting for big change: Kharge after filing nomination for Cong pres

His candidature was proposed by party leaders Ashok Gehlot, Digvijaya Singh, Pramod Tiwari, PL Punia, AK Antony, Pawan Kumar Bansal and Mukul Wasnik. G23 leaders Anand Sharma and Manish Tewari have also backed him. Kharge is one of the most experienced persons in the party and is a Dalit leader too, Tewari said.Friday is the last day for filing nominations for the top party post.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-09-2022 14:56 IST | Created: 30-09-2022 14:56 IST
I am fighting for big change: Kharge after filing nomination for Cong pres
  • Country:
  • India

Veteran Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge, who filed his nomination for the post of party president on Friday, said he was fighting for big change in the party.

He also appealed to all delegates to vote for him.

''I thank senior leaders from all states for supporting me in the Congress presidential election,'' Kharge told reporters at the AICC office after filing his nomination. His candidature was proposed by party leaders Ashok Gehlot, Digvijaya Singh, Pramod Tiwari, PL Punia, AK Antony, Pawan Kumar Bansal and Mukul Wasnik. G23 leaders Anand Sharma and Manish Tewari have also backed him. Kharge is one of the most experienced persons in the party and is a Dalit leader too, Tewari said.

Friday is the last day for filing nominations for the top party post.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
(Update: Crew lands) Soyuz spacecraft carrying three cosmonauts undocks from space station for return to Earth

(Update: Crew lands) Soyuz spacecraft carrying three cosmonauts undocks from...

 Global
2
FEATURE-Six million silenced: A two-year internet outage in Ethiopia

FEATURE-Six million silenced: A two-year internet outage in Ethiopia

 Global
3
Indices on Indian markets snap 6-day losing streak in early trade

Indices on Indian markets snap 6-day losing streak in early trade

 India
4
SC says all women, married or unmarried, entitled to safe and legal abortion

SC says all women, married or unmarried, entitled to safe and legal abortion

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022