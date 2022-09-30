PFI ban: BJP slams Ker govt's 'delaying tactics' against outfit

The BJP in Kerala on Friday accused the LDF government of adopting a 'delaying tactics' in its follow-up actions against the Popular Front of India (PFI) two days after it was banned by the Centre, alleging that it was part of the political agenda to woo the cadres of the radical Islamic outfit to the ruling CPI(M).

The decision to ban the PFI was not a political decision but a legal action based on the grave findings of the union government and the national investigation agencies in this regard, BJP state chief K Surendran told reporters in Kozhikode.

He also alleged Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had given directions in a recent meeting of the district collectors and the police officials not to show any hurry in the follow-up action in connection with the ban.

Charging that the CM had given a wrong message to religious fundamentalists and terror forces through such a directive, he said it was part of a tactical move to woo over 50,000 PFI cadres in the state to the Marxist party fold.

''The state government is adopting delaying tactics against an extremist group like PFI. It is part of the tactical move to woo its activists to the Marxist party fold as the outfit is banned. That is not right...According to police, there are 50,000 PFI cadres in the state,'' Surendran said.

The BJP leader also criticised the Left government for not taking any action against the INL, a coalition partner in the LDF, and Minister Ahammad Devarkovil, its nominee in the state cabinet even after that party's chief had admitted that he had links with the banned Rehab India Foundation.

Meanwhile, Indian Union Muslim League (IUML), one of the first mainstream political parties which had welcomed the Centre's ban on PFI, on Friday softened its stand and said the ''unliaterial decision'' of the union government to outlaw the organisation alone could not be justified.

The party's general secretary P M A Salam said general public have doubts regarding the decision to ban PFI alone.

''Two murders, allegedly done by its activist, were pointed out against them in the state. But the decision was taken by a government which is supporting and promoting an organisation like the RSS which has committed more number of murders than the PFI. So, we have to say that the decision to ban PFI is unilateral,'' he said.

He also said it was not right to unilaterally ban an organisation. The IUML had earlier strongly condemned the activities of the PFI and alleged that the radical outfit had misinterpreted the Quran and persuaded the community members to adopt the path of violence.

The PFI not only tried to mislead the young generation but also tried to create division and hatred in society, senior IUML leader M K Muneer had said soon after the ban.

The Centre's banning of the PFI and allied outfits for its alleged terror activities had triggered sharp political reactions in Kerala as opposition parties, Congress, Indian Union Muslim League and BJP strongly welcomed the move even as the ruling CPI(M) took a stand that not a ban but political isolation was the solution to tackle the problem.

Multi-agency teams, spearheaded by NIA, had last week carried out raids at 93 locations in 15 states across the country and arrested over 100 PFI leaders for allegedly supporting terror activities in the country. Kerala, where the PFI has some strong pockets, had accounted for the maximum number of 22 arrests. The arrests were made by the National Investigation Agency (NIA), the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and police forces of the states concerned.

