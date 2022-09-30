Senior PTI journalist Sanjay Anand dies in Delhi

Senior PTI journalist Sanjay Anand died on Friday, six months after he was diagnosed with a brain tumour, his family said. He was 59.

He is survived by his wife Anita Anand and sons Vidur and Vyas.

The Delhi-based Anand worked at the Press Trust of India (PTI) for over a decade.

Prior to joining PTI, he worked at the Times of India, the Financial Express and United News of India (UNI) news agency.

His demise was condoled by his colleagues and members of the journalist fraternity.

