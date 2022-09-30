Ukrainian defence minister promises announcement of 'good news'
Ukrainian Defence Minister Oleksiy Reznikov said he had discussed "ways of strengthening our capabilities" with U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin on Friday.
Reznikov said on Twitter that "good news" would be announced soon but gave no details, and added that the Ukrainian army would continue to "use weapons to deoccupy" territory seized by Russia.
