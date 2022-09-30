Left Menu

Ukrainian defence minister promises announcement of 'good news'

Reuters | Updated: 30-09-2022 16:42 IST | Created: 30-09-2022 16:25 IST
Oleksiy Reznikov Image Credit: wikipedia
  • Country:
  • Ukraine

Ukrainian Defence Minister Oleksiy Reznikov said he had discussed "ways of strengthening our capabilities" with U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin on Friday.

Reznikov said on Twitter that "good news" would be announced soon but gave no details, and added that the Ukrainian army would continue to "use weapons to deoccupy" territory seized by Russia.

