Goa: Cong's Yuri Alemao new LoP in Assembly

PTI | Panaji | Updated: 30-09-2022 17:31 IST | Created: 30-09-2022 17:31 IST
Yuri Alemao became the new leader of opposition in the Goa Assembly on Friday after Congress MLAs elected him as head of the legislative party and Speaker Ramesh Tawadkar recognised the move.

Michael Lobo, who was the previous LoP, had switched over along with seven other Congress MLAs to the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party recently.

''The Speaker has recognized Yuri Alemao as the Leader of Opposition in the Goa Legislative Assembly with effect from September 30,'' State Legislature Secretary Namrata Ulman said in an order issued during the day.

Alemao represents Cuncolim Assembly seat and is one of the three Congress MLAs in the House.

Goa Congress chief Amit Patkar tweeted that the job of the LoP was to act as a ''watchdog on ruling powers'' and exuded confidence that Alemao would do it effectively.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

