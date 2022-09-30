Left Menu

Maha: Not in favour of alliance with BJP for local body polls in Sillod, says Sattar

There should not be any turmoil among us. He will take a call, Sattar added.

Updated: 30-09-2022 17:35 IST | Created: 30-09-2022 17:35 IST
Maharashtra minister Abdul Sattar on Friday said he was not in favour of an alliance with the Bharatiya Janata Party for local body elections in his Sillod Assembly constituency in Aurangabad.

Sattar is part of the Shiv Sena faction led by Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and he is a minister in a government of which the BJP is a part.

Speaking to a regional news channel, Sattar said he had conveyed his stand to Shinde, adding that the latter would take a call on it.

''I just spoke about my Sillod constituency. There should not be any turmoil among us. Therefore, local body elections for gram panchayat, zilla parishad and nagar palika must have friendly fights (with BJP),'' he said.

''I have conveyed this to the chief minister. He will take a call,'' Sattar added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

